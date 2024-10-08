AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 88.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 44.7% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $142.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

