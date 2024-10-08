Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $605.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

