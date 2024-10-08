Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 2,376,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,278,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $990.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 94,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.