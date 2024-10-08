Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $83.87 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $83.87 million and $15.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00042937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

