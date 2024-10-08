Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0837 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Ardor has a total market cap of $83.65 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00042375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

