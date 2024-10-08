Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Ryan Berry Sells 20,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $3,201,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,202 shares in the company, valued at $55,096,414.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,855,250.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Ryan Berry sold 1 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $144.01.

On Monday, September 9th, Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00.

Ares Management Trading Down 4.5 %

ARES traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $161.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $1,162,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

