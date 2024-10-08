Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $160.52 on Monday. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $161.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares in the company, valued at $32,466,929.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at $64,276,239.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,466,929.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,316 shares of company stock valued at $87,718,000. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 7.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

