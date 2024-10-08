Argan (NYSE:AGX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.12 and last traded at $115.12, with a volume of 197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.64.

Argan Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Argan

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $110,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $110,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 17,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,176,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,586.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,539 shares of company stock worth $5,997,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Argan in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 3,321.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 84.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

