ASD (ASD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.20 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $24.96 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.02 or 0.99959562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

