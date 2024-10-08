ASD (ASD) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $23.15 million and $1.15 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008367 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,313.76 or 1.00027246 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03856011 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,206,347.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

