Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Stake Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 2.9 %

AWH stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

