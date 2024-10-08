Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £149.94 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($196.23).

Shares of AGR stock traded down GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 41.10 ($0.54). The stock had a trading volume of 4,495,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,853. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4,162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. Assura Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 37.54 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.18 ($0.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Assura’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

