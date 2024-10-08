Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Stacy Hock Sells 8,571 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $184,190.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,691.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stacy Hock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $166,620.24.

On Monday, August 19th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $173,305.62.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $170,477.19.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,696,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,362,000 after purchasing an additional 548,620 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

