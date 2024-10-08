Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $129.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.56.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $137.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $105.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Atmos Energy by 462.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

