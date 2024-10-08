Atomi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $488.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,085,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,457,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.92 and a 200 day moving average of $462.07. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

