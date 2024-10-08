Atomi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 28,273 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

BA traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $154.93. 1,724,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,561. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.49 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

