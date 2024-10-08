Atomi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,949,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,836,105. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

