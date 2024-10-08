Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $220,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 7.0% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.5% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.78. 280,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,603. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

