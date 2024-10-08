Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.57. The stock had a trading volume of 182,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,972. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.45 and a fifty-two week high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

