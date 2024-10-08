Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 679,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 743.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.36. 64,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,987. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $314.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.27. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

