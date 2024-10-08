Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,032 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 988,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,268. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

