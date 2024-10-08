Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 59,290 BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,213,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,220,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XCCC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $40.10.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.