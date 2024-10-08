Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,030 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.93. 477,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

