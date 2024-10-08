Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 970 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 31.1% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.04.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $13.63 on Tuesday, hitting $887.22. 501,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,510. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $876.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $823.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,624. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

