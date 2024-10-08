Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 3,640 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,390 shares of company stock worth $7,592,959. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $241.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.55 and a 12-month high of $247.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

