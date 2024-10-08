Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 435,822 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $20.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

