Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,615 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.56% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,200,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,169,000 after buying an additional 1,151,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,153,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,342,000 after acquiring an additional 941,710 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,153,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 904,607 shares during the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,523,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,123,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

