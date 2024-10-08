Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $17.78 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,029 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,755,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,963.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The company has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,975.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,729.43.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,246.07.

About MercadoLibre



MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

