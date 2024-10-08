Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises approximately 2.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $35,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CDW by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $220.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.85.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

