Atwood & Palmer Inc. Invests $313,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,056,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.47. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

