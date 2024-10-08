Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,386,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after buying an additional 163,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 203,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 102,936 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,670,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,577,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after acquiring an additional 57,642 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.