Atwood & Palmer Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 277,685 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,121,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 456,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 240,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

