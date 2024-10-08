Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 1,207 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 3.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $43,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 987,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after acquiring an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,564,000 after acquiring an additional 537,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $185.16 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

