Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,279,000 after acquiring an additional 944,920 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 641,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after purchasing an additional 636,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,545,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,539,000 after purchasing an additional 503,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 354,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,559,000 after buying an additional 342,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

