Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $26.34 or 0.00042394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.71 billion and approximately $310.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,490,362 coins and its circulating supply is 406,487,262 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

