Avalanche Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.35 or 0.00042456 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.71 billion and approximately $278.51 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,543,423 coins and its circulating supply is 406,540,323 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

