Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.91, for a total transaction of $2,119,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,444,797.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (down from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.96.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $214.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

