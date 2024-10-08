Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $252.00 target price (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.99. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,333,345.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

