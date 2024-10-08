Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Lake Street Capital

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of AVNW traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. 100,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

