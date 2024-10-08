Axie Infinity 1-Day Volume Hits $33.65 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $702.38 million and $33.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00007390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008331 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,476.41 or 0.99967489 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00054725 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,075,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,066,883.56133297 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.64543481 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 480 active market(s) with $28,614,526.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

