Axiom Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 48,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 170,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 87,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $605.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

