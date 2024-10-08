Axiom Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 48,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 170,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 87,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $605.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Think You Missed the AI Boom? These 3 Stocks Are Just Starting
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Pepsi Stock a Steal Today? Here’s What the Market Says
- About the Markup Calculator
- Hims & Hers Stock Joins S&P 600: Is More Upside on the Horizon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.