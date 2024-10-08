Axiom Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $205,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,268,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VWO stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

