Axiom Advisory LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $408.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $412.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.54.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

