Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 346 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $177,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,250.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $8,130,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

