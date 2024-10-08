Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 155 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 600.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 121.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,627.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,627.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock worth $6,399,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $287.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.40.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

