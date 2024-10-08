Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $2.66 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

