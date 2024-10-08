Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.27 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $183.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

