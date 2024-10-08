Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases 4,677 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Datadog by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 382.44, a P/E/G ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,822,395.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,998 shares of company stock worth $24,116,887. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.85.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

