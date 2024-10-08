B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. El-Saadi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $984.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of -1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,361.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

