B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

